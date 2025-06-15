Help Dan and Suzanne Hines

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $670
Campaign funds will be received by Dan Hines
Dan and Suzanne Hines are two wonderful and Godly people. Always trying to help and make everyone’s life easier. Dan has been diagnosed with esophageal and stomach cancer and is not able to work right now. It feels like the walls are closing in on them and they both are at their breaking point. First of all keep them in your prayers because we ALL know that prayer works. However, sometimes we can do things to bless our friends financially as well. We truly believe that The Lord is going to raise Dan up but they need our help financially. The bills are piling up and they’re beginning to lose hope. Dan almost died in 2020 when he got COVID but the Lord had mercy on him and Suzanne and raised him up for HIS glory. If you can give anything at all to ease their financial burden please do. Even the “widow’s mite” will be blessed and multiplied!
We love you and praying everyday
Believing and standing with you both.
Keep your eyes in Jesus as we pray for healing!
Praying for you and your family, God bless!
Praying for complete healing, peace, comfort and wisdom!
We love you and are going to get you through this hard time!
