Help Dan and Suzanne Hines

Dan and Suzanne Hines are two wonderful and Godly people. Always trying to help and make everyone’s life easier. Dan has been diagnosed with esophageal and stomach cancer and is not able to work right now. It feels like the walls are closing in on them and they both are at their breaking point. First of all keep them in your prayers because we ALL know that prayer works. However, sometimes we can do things to bless our friends financially as well. We truly believe that The Lord is going to raise Dan up but they need our help financially. The bills are piling up and they’re beginning to lose hope. Dan almost died in 2020 when he got COVID but the Lord had mercy on him and Suzanne and raised him up for HIS glory. If you can give anything at all to ease their financial burden please do. Even the “widow’s mite” will be blessed and multiplied!