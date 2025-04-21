Help support Darrel Torcaso

Darrel was involved in a motorcycle accident on August 20th 2024, while on his way to go see his son. As his light turned green he started to proceed through the intersection, a woman turned left through a red arrow and t- him and altered his life forever. His right leg was crushed between his bike and her front bumper. Darrel has had his right leg in an external fixator while doctors have tried everything in their power to save his leg. After 8 months being completely bed ridden and no bone growth; doctors have decided that the best course of action is to proceed with an amputation. Because Darrel can't work, he's fallen behind on bills after exhausting all of his savings trying to keep up. He's spent many months waiting for assistance from social security, but can no longer afford the essentials. Darrel still has a long process of surgeries and physical therapy ahead and any donations will be used towards food, catching up with bills and the cost of living. Thank you