Fight Government Over reach and Corruption

Help Corey Lee Fight False Accusations and Rebuild His Life

My name is Corey Lee, a single father who has fought tirelessly to rebuild my life through sobriety, education, and unwavering dedication to my daughter. Since she was three weeks old, I’ve had sole custody, raising her with love and sacrifice. But now, I’m facing a devastating crisis: false accusations of theft and abuse orchestrated by my estranged ex, compounded by corrupt actions from Humboldt County officials. I need your help to clear my name, protect my daughter, and get back on my feet. Here’s my story.

A Life Rebuilt, Now Under Attack

After overcoming addiction, I achieved sobriety and pursued a mechanical engineering degree at Cal Poly Humboldt, determined to provide a stable future for my daughter. In early 2025, I made the heart-wrenching decision to withdraw from my program, sacrificing $14,000 in tuition and delaying my graduation by six months, to care for a beloved family member, Mrs. Leota Grady, who was abandoned by others. This selfless act cost me a mechanical engineer’s salary and drained my savings, but I did it out of love and duty.

Then, my world turned upside down. My ex, driven by spite, filed a false report with Humboldt County’s Adult Protective Services (APS), accusing me of theft and abuse against Mrs. Grady. She later admitted her lies via text, apologizing for the fabricated claims, but the damage was done. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office informed me I have no recourse because the report was filed with a county agency, not law enforcement, leaving me defenseless against a bureaucratic nightmare.

County Corruption and a History of Lies

County Misconduct and a History of Deception Schwartz and Heidebrecht falsely accused me, including claiming I gave Mrs. Grady THC without medical approval—a lie refuted by a letter from her physician, Dr. Jonathan Bloch, approving the cannabis tincture (available upon request). They ignored my evidence—receipts, texts, and medical notes—proving my lawful care. Heidebrecht, who served the TRO on 05/05/2025, is the same investigator pushing these claims, creating a due process violation. Schwartz also refused to let Mrs. Grady attend her conservatorship hearing in person. Two days before the hearing, I received a menacing call from “Cassidy from Public Guardian,” who insisted it was a Zoom appearance and barred me from taking Mrs. Grady, despite her wish to attend with me to advocate for her. Cassidy stated, “Someone from Public Guardian or Timber Ridge will arrange to take her,” and ordered me to appear in court.

This isn’t new for Schwartz. In 2016’s Humboldt County Adult Protective Services v. Superior Court (Magney), the First District Court of Appeal criticized her among key employees for “knowingly and deliberately misrepresenting” facts and law, leading to a $1.44 million settlement in 2019. Now, they’ve seized $8,200 of my legally earned money and isolated Mrs. Grady from her family.

Sacrifices for Family, Met with Betrayal

For months, I poured my heart into caring for Mrs. Grady. From 03/24/2025 to 05/05/2025, I made multiple daily trips from Eureka to Arcata, visiting her at Mad River Hospital and Timber Ridge in McKinleyville up to three times a day. I spent $770 of my own money on her groceries, $800 on her bills (Suddenlink and AT&T), and drove over 2,200 miles for errands, all while advocating for her rights. When she was hospitalized on 03/17/2025, I called an ambulance when she became unresponsive, ensuring her safety. Yet, Schwartz and Heidebrecht barred her family from contact for a week without explanation, leaving her feeling abandoned.

Mrs. Grady, who loves me like family, is now confined at Timber Ridge against her will, based on Schwartz’s flimsy evidence. She’s confused and heartbroken, torn from me—her rock—because of these lies. Meanwhile, Heidebrecht, who served me the TRO on 05/05/2025, is the same investigator pushing false claims, creating a conflict of interest that violates my Fourteenth Amendment right to due process. This is a deliberate intimidation tactic to silence me.

Why I Need Your Help

I’m fighting for justice, but I can’t do it alone. The legal fees to clear my name, recover my seized funds, and reunite with Mrs. Grady are overwhelming. I’ve lost my education, my savings, and my peace of mind, all while protecting my daughter from this chaos. I have undeniable proof—texts from my ex admitting her lies, Dr. Bloch’s letter, receipts, and more—to show I’m legit. Please reach out to me if you want me to provide any documents to back up what I'm saying.

Your support through this GiveSendGo campaign will help me:

Hire a lawyer to quash the TRO and expose Humboldt County’s corruption. File a lawsuit against APS Humboldt.

Recover the $8,200 unlawfully seized and cover my losses ($14,000 tuition, $5,000 in expenses for Mrs. Grady).

Return to Cal Poly and secure a future for my daughter.

Advocate for Mrs. Grady’s freedom and well-being.

A Plea from a Father

I’m a father who’s fought to do right by my daughter and family, only to be betrayed by a vindictive ex and corrupt officials. Please, stand with me. Your donation, no matter how small, will help me fight this injustice and rebuild our lives. Please share my story, shout out my GiveSendGo, and help me show Humboldt County that truth prevails.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, Corey Lee

Links to articles about aps and public guardian Kelli Schwartz having done this in the past.

https://www.northcoastjournal.com/news/county-settles-magney-case-for-1-million-13561247

https://www.northcoastjournal.com/news/calculated-deception-20839911

HERE IS MY ARGUMENT FOR COURT



