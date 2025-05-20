Campaign Image

Helping Cindy Bock Survive

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $2,800

Campaign created by Heidi Van linge

Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Bock

This is a major update from Cindy Bock.  Her situation is rather DIRE at the moment. If you care about her, please help her.  If everyone donated 5.00 imagine how fast that would add up.  Please share this campaign and help get the word out.

Update: As many of you know Cindy recently thought she finished her chemo and had a double mastectomy.  The day before her surgery, she was LET GO and lost both her company disability, salary and HEALTH BENEFITS!  Her medical bills are over 100K.  She has since got health insurance again.  But has living expenses.

The Pathology report for surgery showed that part of her tumor is chemo resistant, which leaves a higher level of recurrence.  High risk for the first 2 years.   Because of this, she has started hormone blockers for 10 years, which are very unpleasant and has to take a CHEMO PILL for 2 years.

Cindy has no income at the time.  She has applied for Washington State Disability, but won't get much.

Please join me in making life easier for Cindy.  Rent is covered for June, but not the rest of the months.  Please God, bless her!

Recent Donations
Show:
Loretta Abbott
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

paul
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Frances ShafferGunn
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.

Tom
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

E P Bock
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We love you Cousin! God is good!

Linda Barouch
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

😘💕💕

Charlie Slater
$ 250.00 USD
5 days ago

Karen Tanaka Uyematsu
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you Cindy! You got this!!

Plummer Ohana
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending all our love and deepest sympathies, prayers and aloha 🫶🏼

Nacho and Shari
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Juli Cira
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for a total recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying Cindy!

Maria Van Os
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Sue S
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending prayers and love. Keep up the fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

From a fellow Colonist.

Susie K
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

I wish I could send more. My prayers are with you.

C Spencer
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Stay strong girl. You’ve got a village here to help you and to pray for you. We Love You Dearly. ♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you!

David A 79
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

My heart is with you Cindy. You’re a beautiful, strong person.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

