Helping Cindy Bock Survive

This is a major update from Cindy Bock. Her situation is rather DIRE at the moment. If you care about her, please help her. If everyone donated 5.00 imagine how fast that would add up. Please share this campaign and help get the word out.

Update : As many of you know Cindy recently thought she finished her chemo and had a double mastectomy. The day before her surgery, she was LET GO and lost both her company disability, salary and HEALTH BENEFITS! Her medical bills are over 100K. She has since got health insurance again. But has living expenses.

The Pathology report for surgery showed that part of her tumor is chemo resistant, which leaves a higher level of recurrence. High risk for the first 2 years. Because of this, she has started hormone blockers for 10 years, which are very unpleasant and has to take a CHEMO PILL for 2 years.

Cindy has no income at the time. She has applied for Washington State Disability, but won't get much.

Please join me in making life easier for Cindy. Rent is covered for June, but not the rest of the months. Please God, bless her!