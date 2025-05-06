Campaign Image

Help Rebuild AWA Member's Life After Fire Disaster

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $100

Campaign created by Nguyen Mikey

Campaign funds will be received by Nguyen Mikey

Help Rebuild AWA Member's Life After Fire Disaster

Dear friends and compassionate supporters,


We’re reaching out on behalf of our dear friend and fellow AWA member, Cameron, who recently faced a heartbreaking loss. Due to an unexpected and devastating incident in his rental suite, Cameron has lost all of his belongings — from basic essentials to irreplaceable personal items.


This has left him with nothing but the clothes on his back.


Cameron is a kind, humble, and generous soul who has always been there for others. Now, he needs us. We're asking for your help to lift him up in this time of crisis — to give him hope, comfort, and the ability to start rebuilding his life.


All donations will go directly toward helping Cameron with food, temporary housing, and replacing essential items. Every bit counts, and your generosity will mean the world to someone who truly deserves it.


Please consider supporting Cameron in any way you can — through a donation, a share, or a prayer. Let’s show him that he’s not alone.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
26 minutes ago

Do everything with a smile on your face. Nothing last for ever. Good or bad times. It’s all just temporary until you decide to change it. God bless

General Lee
$ 50.00 CAD
47 minutes ago

Keep Your Head " Tupac Shakur "

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo