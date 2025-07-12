Help Baby Zayne and Family

My name is Elissa, and I’m creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my brother Seth, his fiancée Jayne, and their beautiful, firstborn son, Zayne.

After a healthy and full-term pregnancy with zero complications, their world changed in an instant. Zayne was born on July 9th—but instead of celebrating, Seth and Jayne watched their baby be rushed into the NICU, fighting for his life.

Zayne was diagnosed with Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE)—a serious condition caused by lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain during birth. He is now being treated with therapeutic hypothermia, a critical intervention to reduce brain swelling and give his body a chance to heal.

He’s been connected to machines and tubes since the moment he was born—machines no newborn should ever need. But Zayne is a fighter.

Seth and Jayne have not left his side. They’re sleeping in hospital chairs, living hour-by-hour with updates, and holding onto every sign of hope. Unfortunately, the emotional toll has been matched by a financial one—missed work, travel expenses, and mounting medical bills.

I’m asking for your help—so this young family can focus on what matters most: being present for Zayne during the most critical days of his life.

Every donation will go directly toward:

• Zayne’s NICU care and ongoing medical needs

• Travel, meals, and accommodations for his parents

• Lost income and essential living expenses

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Baby Zayne in your thoughts and prayers. Every gesture—no matter how small—means the world to our family right now.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. 💙