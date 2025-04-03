Help My Family Escape Persecution

The new government in Syria is made up of groups that broke off from Al Qaida and the Islamic State. After recent events, soldiers and foreign mercenaries went to the Syrian Coast in March and massacred thousands of innocent Alawites and Christians. My Alawite family lived through this nightmare, but even though they survived, their houses were burned, and they lost everything including their jobs and businesses. What I described is just the tip of the iceberg… I will not share the details of the horrible atrocities, they are available on the internet. Videos of more recent killings circulate even now. My family is not safe.





I became a Christian in 2018. I shared this with my family, and I pray for them now. But this complicates things. For me and my family, the penalty for conversion, according to Islam, is death. According to Sharia law (recently added to the Syrian constitution) we are all infidels. They are still in danger and they are asking for prayer. They believe Jesus is the Messiah; please pray with me that they will draw close to Him and have a better understanding of who He is! I believe your support is an act of faith and a gift to God





Brazil, and possibly Australia, are launching humanitarian programs for Syrian minorities who were displaced and suffered horribly from the massacre. These programs are for a Humanitarian Visa with permanent status would allow my family to escape the horrors they face, and offer them safety and peace.





I’m asking to help fund the plane tickets for those who get the visa. I have a large family: my mom, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, and each one of them is married with 3 kids, so the number of potential flights is arou





nd 30, each one costs $1000.00-$1200.00. Passports cost $210.00 plus some document fees that they need to pay, so the total needed amount, in a very short time, is $(40,000.00-50,000.00). Any amount helps!





If you can’t donate, please pray for them: to come closer to the Lord, for their protection, and for them to be able to reach safety. Thank you so much!