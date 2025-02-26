Help Akei Esquejo Fight T Cell Acute Leukemia

Your prayers and support are greatly needed & appreciated!

Friends and family, we’re reaching out with heavy hearts but hopeful spirits on behalf of Romely and Glenn Esquejo, Akei’s loving parents. Romely is a dear friend and a valued colleague who has worked with us at Iron Sharpens Iron Mastermind for nearly nine years as our Executive Assistant and Team Leader. Now, she and Glenn are facing an unimaginable challenge as their precious daughter, Akei, has been diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Leukemia , a high-risk form of cancer that requires immediate and aggressive chemotherapy. The doctors have told us that treatment will take two to three years, and while we are trusting God every step of the way, the reality of medical expenses is overwhelming.

With multiple hospital stays and tests already undergone, this tough journey began in January 2025. Akei has already been through so much. She was scared during a recent spinal tap procedure, which involved fasting for hours, anesthesia, and an injection into her spine. Seeing her cry broke our hearts. But she is so strong, and we are doing everything we can to fight alongside her.

The Cost of This Battle:

Each chemotherapy session can cost $200–$700, depending on the medications.

The medicine cost for a full treatment cycle is around $2,000, with 4–8 cycles per phase (and there are at least four phases). The doctor’s fees are out-of-pocket and must be paid in cash per chemo session, now three times weekly.

Only when Akei is admitted to the hospital will the insurance cover her medicine, not professional fees. One previous hospital stay cost $400 in professional fees, which the health insurance did not cover. The regular outpatient consultations are $60 to $100 on professional fees (out of pocket).

This journey is not only a financial hurdle but also comes with immense emotional, spiritual, and physical battles for Akei and the entire family. The exhaustion of hospital stays, the heartache of watching Akei suffer, the stress of balancing new routines for a family of five—it all weighs heavily on them. Every day is filled with uncertainty and the challenge of staying strong for Akei while managing work, home life, and caregiving.





How You Can Help:

Akei needs the best care, but the financial strain is immense. We humbly ask for your prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time.

Any donation, big or small, will make a huge difference in covering Akei’s medical expenses. Your generosity will help the Esquejos afford her chemotherapy, hospital stays, doctor’s fees, and other essential treatments.

If you’re unable to give financially, please help us by sharing this campaign and praying for Akei’s healing. We believe in God's miracles, and we believe in the power of community.

Throughout this journey, the Esqujeo family leans on the Lord, trusting in His care and healing. Their faith remains unwavering, knowing He will sustain them and give them the strength to endure each challenge. They hold firm to the promise in Romans 8:28 —that in all things, God works for the good of those who love Him. Even during pain and uncertainty, they believe He is in control, bringing hope, comfort, and, ultimately, restoration in Jesus' name.

Thank you for being part of this journey and for your prayers, generosity, and encouragement. Your love and support mean more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Aaron and Robin Walker & Bill and Brooke Sheesley