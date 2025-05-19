Campaign Image

Help a Devoted Father in a Time of Crisis

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $20,315

Campaign created by Haitham's Friends & Community

Haj Haitham (Ali Jomaa) is not just a familiar name — he is a man known for his lifelong commitment to kindness, faith, and service to others. For over 25 years, he has been a pillar of his community, respected for his integrity, wisdom, and generosity.

Today, Haj Haitham is facing an unimaginable hardship. His son has become entangled in a serious legal crisis due to an unjust accusation. The family is now confronted with overwhelming legal and financial challenges, including a defense and bail that exceed $200,000. In addition to legal fees, the funds will help support related needs such as family relocation, essential living expenses, and access to mental health and support services.

We are reaching out to all those who value compassion and justice to stand with Haj Haitham during this painful time. We ask for your ongoing prayers. Your donation can help ease this immense pressure and offer his family a path forward. This is a moment to show what community means — a gesture of honor and humanity that will never be forgotten.

Thank you for backing up and strengthen Haj Haitham and his family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Mohanad Shallal
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

فرج الله كربتكم.

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
17 days ago

اللهم صل على محمد وآل محمد. فرج الله همكم بحق مصيبة أبي عبدالله الحسين

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

اللهم يفرج عنه ويزيح همك ويفرح عيونك بشوفته

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

With difficulty comes ease brother! We are all here for you! 🌸

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

أزال الله عنكم الهم والغم وفرج عنكم الكرب بحق محمد واله

Agha Masroor Abbas
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Um Layla
$ 1200.00 USD
26 days ago

Our prayers that you get united soon with your son. After difficulty, comes ease.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
26 days ago

Sarfraz
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
26 days ago

الله يفرج عنكم بحق محمد و الـ محمد صلوات الله و سلامه عليهم اسمحوا لينا هذا الموجود

Friend
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

اللهم صل على محمد وآل محمد

