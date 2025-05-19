Help a Devoted Father in a Time of Crisis

Haj Haitham (Ali Jomaa) is not just a familiar name — he is a man known for his lifelong commitment to kindness, faith, and service to others. For over 25 years, he has been a pillar of his community, respected for his integrity, wisdom, and generosity.

Today, Haj Haitham is facing an unimaginable hardship. His son has become entangled in a serious legal crisis due to an unjust accusation. The family is now confronted with overwhelming legal and financial challenges, including a defense and bail that exceed $200,000. In addition to legal fees, the funds will help support related needs such as family relocation, essential living expenses, and access to mental health and support services.

We are reaching out to all those who value compassion and justice to stand with Haj Haitham during this painful time. We ask for your ongoing prayers. Your donation can help ease this immense pressure and offer his family a path forward. This is a moment to show what community means — a gesture of honor and humanity that will never be forgotten.

Thank you for backing up and strengthen Haj Haitham and his family.