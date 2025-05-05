Helping our Family

Standing Together Through Our Family's Legal Crisis

Our Family Needs Your Support

To our friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

Our family is facing one of the most challenging periods of our lives. My husband is currently facing serious legal charges that have turned our world upside down. While we must respect the legal process and cannot discuss specific details of the case, I can share that these are felony charges that require significant legal resources to address properly.

How This Is Affecting Our Family

The emotional and financial strain has been overwhelming. Our daily life has been consumed by legal consultations, mounting paperwork, and the constant weight of uncertainty. The stress has affected our ability to work, be present for our children, and maintain any sense of normalcy.

Legal representation is not just a necessity—it's our lifeline to ensuring my husband receives a fair process and the thorough defense everyone deserves, regardless of the charges. Quality legal representation comes at a significant cost that we simply cannot shoulder alone.

What Your Support Will Provide

We are humbly seeking to raise $15,000 to cover:





Attorney retainer fees and ongoing legal counsel

Court costs and filing fees

Expert consultations if needed

Potential bail bond expenses





Every dollar contributed goes directly toward ensuring my husband has proper legal representation as we navigate this difficult journey.

A Message From My Heart

I believe in my husband, in our family, and in the power of community during life's darkest moments. This situation has shown me how quickly life can change, and how vulnerable any family can be when facing the legal system.

We've always been the ones to offer help rather than ask for it, which makes this request all the more difficult. But today, I'm setting aside pride because our family's future depends on proper legal representation.

How You Can Help

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your networks would be tremendously helpful as well.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your support, whether through donations, prayers, or positive thoughts, means more than words can express.

With profound gratitude,

Michael, Stephanie & Christopher

All funds will be used exclusively for legal expenses related to this case.