Help for Jeremy

Please join us in helping Jeremy during this difficult time. Donations will be used for legal fees and expenses related to the incident on 4/5/25.

As Jeremy’s fiancee stated:

“My fiance Jeremy was unjustly arrested for head butting the man who attacked protesters with an Assault Rifle at the protest. Jeremy was defending women that this man was screaming at and shoving. The man then proceeded to get an AR from his vehicle which he pointed at people and walked into the crowd. I saw it all. I was terrified for Jeremy's life, and the life of my child and everyone in the crowd.”

This campaign was initially submitted via GoFundMe. However, GFM deleted the campaign and returned all donor money. Since I ran the initial campaign, I offered to post this one as well. Apologies for any inconvenience.