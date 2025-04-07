Campaign Image

Help for Jeremy

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $195

Campaign created by Stacy Bogan

Campaign funds will be received by Jeremy Marks

Help for Jeremy

Please join us in helping Jeremy during this difficult time. Donations will be used for legal fees and expenses related to the incident on 4/5/25.

As Jeremy’s fiancee stated:

“My fiance Jeremy was unjustly arrested for head butting the man who attacked protesters with an Assault Rifle at the protest. Jeremy was defending women that this man was screaming at and shoving. The man then proceeded to get an AR from his vehicle which he pointed at people and walked into the crowd. I saw it all. I was terrified for Jeremy's life, and the life of my child and everyone in the crowd.”

This campaign was initially submitted via GoFundMe. However, GFM deleted the campaign and returned all donor money. Since I ran the initial campaign, I offered to post this one as well. Apologies for any inconvenience.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sheila Rosenthal
$ 40.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Stacy Bogan
$ 50.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo