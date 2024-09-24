Campaign Image

Creating a Family Home

 USD $3,500

 USD $190

Campaign created by Leah Sons

Campaign funds will be received by Leah Sons

🏡❤️ A Home on Wheels Could Change Our Lives

Imagine a world where your family can finally have a safe, stable place to call home. For us, that dream could come true with this 1979 Dodge Sportsman RV. 

Living without a fixed address has been a journey of resilience, but also one filled with uncertainty. This RV isn't just a vehicle; it's our ticket to stability, to nights where we don't have to worry about where we'll sleep, to a space where my children can do homework, play, and dream of a brighter future.

This RV represents more than shelter; it's our chance at normalcy, at health, at education uninterrupted by the chaos of homelessness. It's our stepping stone to rebuilding, to setting roots even if they're on wheels for now.

Please, help us turn this RV into our home. Your support could literally pivot the trajectory of our lives, offering us not just a place to stay, but a foundation to build upon. 

Let's make this our home. ❤️🚐 #HomeOnWheels #FamilyInNeed #HopeForTheFuture

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Laurel Clark
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for peace and blessings on your family.

