Help Wendy after a devasting car accident!





On the morning of March 27th, Wendy Wood’s life was turned upside down in an instant. After dropping her son off at school, she was driving home on Bee Ridge Road when tragedy struck. A reckless driver, speeding at nearly 90 mph in a stolen car, tore through traffic—crashing into multiple vehicles, including Wendy’s. She was hit from behind at full speed, and her car was completely totaled.





By the grace of God, Wendy survived. Though she walked away from the wreck, she has been in significant pain and is undergoing further medical tests to ensure she is truly okay. In the midst of her physical recovery, she now faces overwhelming financial burdens.





Wendy is a hardworking single mom who has always done everything she can to provide for her family. While two of her children are grown, her 16-year-old son still depends on her. Before the accident, she was working tirelessly as a server to make ends meet. Now, with medical bills, legal costs, and the sudden loss of her only vehicle, she is facing a road she never expected to travel.





She still owed $10,000 on her car, but insurance is expected to cover only a fraction of that—leaving her without reliable transportation and struggling to get back on her feet. Worse still, the driver who caused this devastating crash may not even have insurance.





We are asking for your help to lift Wendy up in this time of need. Any donation—whether it’s $10, $50, or whatever you feel led to give—will help ease her burden and remind her that she is not alone. Even if you can’t give financially, your prayers and sharing this message mean the world.





Let’s show Wendy the love and support she has always shown others. She is strong, but she shouldn’t have to go through this alone.





Please consider giving and sharing her story. Together, we can help Wendy rebuild and remind her that hope is never lost.

Let’s support Wendy & help her get back on her feet after a devastating car accident!