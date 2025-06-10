Campaign Image

Help Quark get life saving stomach surgery

My best boy Quarky is in need of a critical, life saving exploratory stomach surgery. Something is blocking his stomach, and it has stretched to 3-times the normal size. He is no longer eating any food. He can't go to the bathroom. The vet and I feel that Quark will not survive the week if we do not get him in surgery right away.

He has estimated my final bill will be around $7,000.

Quark has gotten me through a lot of rough times in his two short years of life, and I owe it to him to make sure he survives this.

The deposit is covered and the surgery is happening, thanks to my very generous dad and a loan from another incredibly generous family member. However I am uncertain of what the continuing costs may be, and I will need all the help I can get paying back this loan. 

Please help me get my Quarky boy through this.

I'm asking for anything my friends and family can give. It will all make a difference, and anything that anyone is able to give will be deeply appreciated and valued. Please pray for Quark.

I love you all, and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

-Kevin

