Help Matt Overcome Chronic Lyme & Regain His Life

Hello, my name is Matthew and I’m reaching out for help in my fight against chronic Lyme disease and the devastating health issues that have come with it. After years of suffering, misdiagnoses, and failed treatments, I have finally found an amazing clinic in New Hampshire that is making a true difference in my recovery. My only obstacle left is the financial burden.

Why I Need Your Help:

For nearly a decade, I have battled chronic Lyme disease and co-infections, severe parasitic infection, mold toxicity, heavy metal poisoning, and gut dysbiosis, among other health issues. When I first started noticing symptoms, I initially did not do anything about it. But after several years and my health getting worse, I finally came to grips that something was truly wrong with me. I sought help from infectious disease specialists, neurologists, and other doctors, but no one could find anything wrong. It felt like nobody cared and they assumed it was “all in my head.” As the years progressed and my health deteriorated further, I met a Lyme disease specialist who diagnosed me with chronic tick-born infections. My immune system shut down and my body struggled to function. The symptoms have been relentless – severe neurological issues of prolonged headaches, brain fog and psychological distress, as well as crippling fatigue, severe joint pain, digestive issues, and many, many more.

Now that I had a diagnosis and could begin treating the problem, I was hopeful my health problems would get better. However, nothing I tried worked, and in fact I continued to lose my quality of life even further into despair. I used numerous long-term antibiotics plus many other targeted pharmaceutical medications, a myriad of supplements and "detox" binders, biomagnetism pair therapy, IV ozone therapy, osteopathic manipulation treatment, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, acupuncture, and more besides. I even when to Germany to do whole-body hyperthermia treatment. I gave every treatment my full 100% effort, but to no avail. My quality of life was as low as it had ever been. My entire life was affected – personal, social, and work. I was truly in a dark place.

Two years ago, I came across a unique and innovative natural healing clinic with a whole-body approach located near me in New Hampshire. For the first time I was educated about the complexities of my critical health conditions. I had a specific protocol tailored to my individual health issues, and I committed to a hyper-focused lifestyle of healing. This is the first treatment that has ever worked for me, and I have made an incredible health improvement for which I am beyond grateful! While I still am not 100% healed, I am confident that seeing this treatment through will get my life back.

Despite all the hardships I’ve endured, I am proud to say I kept my job the entire time and have been able to work remotely while undergoing treatment the past two years. I have prudently saved as much as possible, but insurance has not provided me any coverage, even though I continue to try. I have paid out my own pocket for everything and sadly I’m at the end of my entire savings, living paycheck to paycheck. I need help to continue this life-changing care.

What Your Donation Supports:

I am setting an initial goal of $30,000, which will allow me to continue treatment for the near term. Every dollar goes directly toward medical care that is restoring my health. With your support, I can stay on the path to healing and avoid possible regression by losing the hard-earned progress I have made.

How You Can Help:

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution brings me closer to full recovery. If you can’t donate, sharing this page would mean the world to me. I am beyond grateful for your kindness, generosity, and support. Thank you for being part of my journey to healing!

With gratitude,

Matt