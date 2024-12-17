Mobile Medical News Van for Heather Blessington

❤️‍🔥URGENT Call for currency to buy new, or slightly pre-owned, RAM Promaster with medical customizations!

Heather Blessington is living her life mission: to help survivors of extreme abuse and sex trafficking at the highest levels to get free.

Faithful to this purpose, she also diligently gathers true stories from these brave, gravely endangered sources to expose real-time, current corruption. This information, via her news channel brainwashed444, is essential to the transformation and elevation of society.

🙏Thanks to journalists like Heather, we have a real chance to evolve past the foundation of lies we've inherited. Due to her diligent boots-on-the-ground work cultivating sources and whistle-blowing news for many years, we are moving towards liberation, through accurate exposure of how elite corruption really operates.

While many of us can't live on the streets and help survivors in extreme situations, we can support Heather in her steadfast efforts to do so.

Heather has an unshakable vision* for a new future, where all children are safe. While trying to help others in crisis, she has endured constant harassment, police stalking, unlawful arrest, solitary confinement, the corrupt theft of her car, and more. None of this has stopped her! She is fearless when it comes to calling out corruption!

Heather Blessington has accomplished this alone, while living in her car. She survives on donations. Her kind brainwashed444 network of supporters has helped her over the years to purchase or gift her two replacement vehicles, which she has benefited from, and generously shared with others in need. Much gratitude and love to all who have helped Heather survive and in many ways, thrive, on so little!

What she needs now is a reliable campervan, in order to live and be of next level service. This will enable her to:

Have a comfortable home, and not have to live in her car

Work from her vehicle

Offer in-person rescue and support those escaping organized, extreme abuse and sex trafficking

Better gather and report more cutting-edge news

Help teach New Media strategies to budding journalists, like myself and others, who can benefit from her internships

From a secure mobile medical and news campervan**, Heather will be able to take her already outstanding service and media contributions to the next level. Please give as generously as you can. Even small amounts add up!

Thank you!





*Eventually, Heather envisions an entire fleet of rescue/news vans for survivors. This is an amazing beginning and will create vital momentum towards that goal! 😃

**Donations will also support the preservation of evidence currently held in storage related to Heather's own child model trafficking victimization, which she has been unable to reclaim due to the cost owed ($745).