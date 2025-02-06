Support for Little Joseph's Open Heart Surgery

Hello from sweet Baby Joseph and his family in Lebanon. Joseph would like to ask for your prayers and help as he has to have open heart surgery this month (February '25). Joseph was born in Lebanon in November to his parents, Yasser and Mylene. The same week that he was born the Dr. said he had 2 holes in his heart, one small and one big. The Dr. said we should wait to see if the holes close on their own but at the follow-up last week the tests showed that the large hole is actually increasing. If the hole is not fixed soon then it will start to cause damage to his heart, lungs, etc. Thankfully Joseph is very healthy otherwise and the surgery has a very high success rate. We expect that Joseph will recover fully and live a long and healthy life.

We're asking that everyone please pray for Joseph as he undergoes this surgery, that everything will go well and God will be glorified. But Joseph's parents also need a great deal of financial help as insurance won't cover any part of the surgery or recovery so they will need to pay out of pocket. The surgery by itself is $11,000 and with the hospital stay and recovery we believe the total cost will be around $16,000. There is an organization here in Lebanon that helps with cases like this so we are hoping they can help with a small portion. The rest will be need to be paid in cash by the parents.

Joseph's parents (Yasser from Syria and Mylene from the Philippines) live in Lebanon to be able to serve the Lord by reaching out to the people there. They live on financial support so the surgery cost is a huge challenge for them. It's really hard for Yasser and Mylene to ask for help as they have already been the recipients of so much generosity from family and friends, but they can't do this on their own. Many of us have encouraged them to let us walk alongside them during this time with prayer and acts of care, but also with generosity of finances. Yasser and Mylene know that the Lord loves Joseph more than they could and that He has a plan for him. This is a very difficult time but they are already looking forward to seeing how God will use Joseph's life, and this trial, as a testimony to the healing, generosity and goodness of God. Yasser, Mylene, and Joseph appreciate all your prayers and help so much!

"The Lord was with Joseph so that he prospered..." - Genesis 39:2

*This campaign was created by "Auntie" Tara on behalf of Joseph's parents Yasser and Mylene. All donations will go directly towards Joseph's medical needs.