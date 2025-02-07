Supporting the Horner family

Jamin was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardio Myopathy (HCM) a few years ago. This is a genetic condition and is not a result of poor health habits. Since his diagnosis he has not been able to work. His heart condition has increasingly progressed. He has a device that keeps his heart going. We are thankful for that device. Jamin goes into Ventricular tachycardia (v-tach) almost every day and sometimes multiple times daily. His latest complication has resulted in an aneurysm in his heart. They have a surgery that can fix the aneurysm and one other area of his heart that is causing some of his v-tach. He is in the hospital in Gainesville but this is a specialized procedure. The closest surgeon that is capable of the procedure is in a hospital at Vanderbilt. They are sending him there as soon as a bed opens up either by ambulance or helicopter. We are not sure which. It’s likely going to be in the next couple of days. He has been trying to get disability but continues to get denied. My sister-in-law Angela is amazing and has been the BEST wife to Jamin. She is working overtime and at the hospital with Jamin. There is some equipment that insurance isn’t covering that will help Jamin move around better without going into V-Tach but is obviously expensive. The financial stress is such a big worry for him. And it is also not good for his heart. As soon as he was diagnosed he cut out salt as requested by his doctor. He is limited on exercise due to his condition but he is eating healthy and following his heart diet. He will be in Tennessee for a few weeks following the surgery. His total length of hospital stay is unknown at this time. If you are able to help that would be wonderful. If not, we understand. He has paid into social security, and disability his entire working life. There is no reason he shouldn’t have disability at this time to help. The reason I have set this up is to help with the few items that he needs after his procedure. If you have made it this far in reading, Thank you so much!