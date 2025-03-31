Healing Help for Rebecca Rose

I am raising funds to help Rebecca Rose, my daughter, cover living, medical and transportation expenses after a serious hiking accident in Hawaii that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th.



While hiking with her roommate, Rebecca fell approximately 12 feet at a waterfall and severely dislocated and broke her right ankle. She was airlifted to an open field and then transported by ambulance to the hospital. She underwent a two hour surgery the next day.



Rebecca works as a Trail Steward in Hawaii—a job that requires daily hiking on uneven terrain. With her injury, she’s unable to return to work for 8–12 weeks and will need time for physical therapy and healing. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to drive during her recovery because her right ankle was injured. Funds will be needed to transport her to doctor and physical therapy appointments.



Although she has insurance, there will be significant out-of-pocket medical expenses, as well as daily living costs (especially with Hawaii’s high grocery prices). She may also face COBRA payments to keep her insurance coverage.



Rebecca is a hard-working, responsible young woman committed to healing and returning to work. Any support through prayer and financial gifts is GREATLY appreciated!!💜



May God’s continued blessings be upon all of us and THANK YOU so much for being part of her healing journey. 🙏

Victoria💕



