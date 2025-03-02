Supporting Evelyn

Evelyn, was hospitalized in October for pneumonia. While there, doctors discovered she has a heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome.

After follow-up testing and appointments, we recently learned that she is at a higher risk for complications. Because of this, her doctors have strongly recommended an urgent heart procedure, now scheduled for April 16. They have told us that her heart could stop at any time and that there is no way to manage symptoms—which makes this both an urgent and difficult situation. At the same time, the procedure itself carries risks and many unknowns until they are able to assess everything during surgery.

Hospital bills are adding up and the Aloian family can use our help! Please consider donating even $5. If you can’t, please consider showing up to a collective healing every Thursday at 5:15pm



