Healing Samantha’s Heart

Samantha went for her 28 week Prenatal checkup on January 3 of this year. The doctor noticed that her blood pressure was elevated, and she had gained a lot of weight in a very short time. She was sent to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital’s ER and had a CT Scan of the Chest without Contrast and an echocardiogram. In comparing the echocardiogram she had previously in May of It was determined that there were differences. She was sent via ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar-Crest Hospital in Allentown. After evaluating Samantha with many tests Samantha was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, a large aortic aneurysm and a leaky valve of her heart. The doctors were stunned that Samantha was only 25 with such a large aneurysm and no symptoms. We were told that most people who have this are in their 70’s and that this is a genetic condition. She was sent to the cardiac unit and a team of doctors from both obstetrics and cardiology weighed in on what to do. She delivered her beautiful daughter, Nichole Rose, (3.11lbs 16 inches) on January 15th a day shy of 30 weeks gestation via cesarean section. After Nichole was taken they did a trans esophageal ultra sound. It was decided that Samantha needed another CT with contrast this time and was done when Samantha was released from the hospital. It was determined that Samantha needs open heart surgery to repair both the aneurism and leaky aortic heart valve. We will be hearing from the surgeon on Monday, February 10th as to when the surgery will take place.

This has all been a tremendous shock to Samantha as well as all of us and Samantha’s fiancé Derrick who has been by her and Nichol’s side non-stop. We’ve had to postpone her baby shower until she is well enough to attend.

My husband and I have depleted our savings during this unforeseen situation. Samantha needs us to be with her and our granddaughter who is still in the NICU.We have looked into other resources for help but have come up empty. We pondered about reaching out to the public for help but we are honestly desperate. We would deeply appreciate any financial help given as well as prayers and good thoughts for Samantha and Nichole Rose. Nichole now weighs 4.3lbs and is getting stronger every day!

The money would be used primarily for our housing and transportation as well as unforeseen things for Samantha and the baby.

Thank you so very much for your time..

Noreen Grace♥️♥️