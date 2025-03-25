Healing Housing for V

Fundraiser for V's Life-Restoring Housing



Thank you for offering a donation to help V finally have a healthy place to live where she can recover from multiple debilitating illnesses brought on by ongoing exposure to mold, which were then exacerbated by exposure to EMF (electromagnetic frequency)

Note: We are using her initial rather than her full name because, she has concerns about backlash from her abusers.

No one can tell V's story better than she can. She has lived it! So, I am copying below the letter that V sent to me when I asked her for more information about her situation and needs, as well as general information that she compiled about the illnesses that she suffers from, in hopes that it may help others to avoid the debilitating health issues that she has endured for far too long. I have learned a lot from V about health, about perseverance, and much more!



From V:

As an assault survivor, I fled domestic violence, and experienced debilitating illness with dysautonomia after toxic mold exposures in two different apartments where landlords refused to remediate or minimize the mold exposure.

Up until then I'd managed to work part-time as an RN (Registered Nurse) despite having a brain injury. I also started a health coaching practice until mold illness wrecked my nervous system, followed by severe electrosensitivity as a result of the ongoing mold exposure.

An MD specializing in biotoxin illness described my situation as having reached my 'toxic load."

I eventually moved to an apartment out of state to escape mold, only to find myself back in more toxic mold, even though I'd been told the apartment had been tested negative for mold.

In an attempt to minimize my mold exposure, I bought air purifiers and a hydroxyl generator to keep myself alive. But I had already developed a large cardiac mass due to exposure, necessitating open heart surgery last year, which resulted in months of complications.

Covid caught me in a weakened state two months later, which led to chronic unstoppable Atrial Fib, followed by a cardiac ablation.

I have endured months of ambulance rides and cardiac hospitalizations, leaving me weak, discouraged, and hopeless

To this day my heart and blood pressure issues get triggered by mold/mycotoxin exposure and electromagnetic fields (EMF).



I have had several rounds of electro-cardioversions (one without anesthetic) worsened my electrosensitivity and exacerbated medical PSTD.

But I am slowly healing.

I discovered that I'm in the 25% percentile of folks who are genetically-susceptible to biotoxins, which means we can't clear them or detox as readily as others.

Backed up detox pathways and living IN mold has made healing difficult, not to mention the setback of heart surgery.



But...Finally, after months of searching for a safer, cleaner, affordable place to live, a friend located a pristine little house in a different town where I can rent, that's currently free of mold, although I still need to purchase shielding from electromagnetic fields to prevent my heart and blood pressure from becoming triggered by electromagnetic fields (EMFs).



This place will be my healing sanctuary, where I can finally begin to heal and rest.

But I need your help help me to be able to purchase the equipment I need to make sure that this little house is free from toxic mold, EMFs, etc. in order for it to truly be a place where I can finally heal.

I'm starting life over at nearly 70 years of age. It's daunting. Scary. Often depressing. I have no family to help and live far away from the friends who love me and care.

Many times during the bleakest moments I prayed that God would just take me home in my sleep. He did not. So I have to trust He'll provide through caring hearts who will rise up because they recognize the need, and want to help propel me forward.



If that is you… thank you!

--------------------------------------------------------------------

--- Professional EMF assessment to ensure that the house is free from EMF exposure = $1097.00--- Faraday Sleep Tent Shielding (for protection from EMFs during sleep) = $500.00--- Replacement filters for air purifier and HiTech Hydroxyl Generator 2x/year = $310.00--- Basic "Thrift Store" furnishings, dishware, etc. (V cannot bring any of the items from my current apartment due tothe risk of mold contamination) = $ 600.00 (approximately)--- Utility Deposits at the new place = cost unknown at this point.--- Rent for new place = $700.00Total amount requested: $2,400Thank you for any donation amount that you are able to contribute!: the fundraiser shows that RisingLight-Overcoming Trauma is the recipient of the funds, but that is only because V did not feel comfortable sharing her banking information. So, we are receiving the funds and forwarding them to her.-------------------------------------------------------------------Being a Nurse and Health Educator, V also has a heart toward educating others about health hazards that many people are unaware of, to prevent others from suffering.She recently wrote to me: "One way I can pay it forward now is to increase awareness of environmental illness by providing information and resources. Perhaps it might save someone from experiencing the illnesses that I have suffered from"I have taken the information that V has written up and created a free downloadable info sheet for anyone who donates. Here is the download link:



























































