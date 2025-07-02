Elisabeth's hope fund

Updated: all funds received will go towards covering funeral expenses.





Hello everyone, this GiveSendGo is being put together for Miss Elisabeth Marcantel by her children and their spouses as a means of supporting our mom in her fight for health against cancer. We are asking for y'all's support. Help in whatever way you feel led to and please pray for her and those helping her through this hard time.









Back story for those who don't know written by me, Kylah





In the beginning of April my mom got very ill with a bad cold and spent weeks feeling very weak and miserable. She waited for it to get better only for her to get a terrible fever and have more weakness as time went on. When she didn't show signs of getting better I came to stay with her.

The first night I was with her my husband and I and some friends of ours prayed over her and she had wonderful sleep that night. The following day she woke with more energy and that afternoon God gave us a very evident sign that led us to discovering that the problem was related to her uterus.

The next day my Mom set up an appointment with a gynecologist. The earliest they could get her in was a week later, but due to God's intervention, using some geese, (ask me about it) she was able to get in only a couple days later.

The gynecologist looked at mom briefly before he realized that something was wrong and sent her over to the ER where they were able to get her in without any wait time. (another blessing from God seeing how mom was weak) At the ER they did a CT scan and found she had a mass in her uterus which they suspected was cancerous. After this was discovered a stat referral was set to a gynecologic oncologist 3 hours north of us.

The oncologist called mom the next day and set up an appointment for the following day. The appointment went well and the doctor went ahead and scheduled for Mom to have surgery a week later. They wanted mom to come in two days before surgery to make sure she was physically prepared for the operation, which she ended up not being so they admitted her early and got her hydrated among other things.

When searching for accommodations near the hospital we found that each place was either not available for the days we needed or was very expensive. However, the Lord provided and we were able to stay "for free" in a mission house own by my brother's old church that was available for "the exact" amount of days we needed before mom came home.

Surgery went well, but the surgeon did find that the cancer had spread out into the abdominal cavity and appeared to be an aggressive type. She removed as much as possible, but there is always some cancer that isn't seen or is unsafe to remove.

After surgery mom was still weak, but was healing and recovering well. Things looked good at her post operation check ups. She was getting stronger and staring to walk on her own without constant support, but she was having stomach problems.

Mom was unable to eat or drink much during the time she had been sick before surgery and she never gained the ability back properly after surgery. About 2 weeks after surgery mom got off of Ibuprofen which we believed was making things worse and she started working on healing her stomach.

Things seemed to get a bit better, but around week 3 after surgery her energy dropped and she started needing help walking again. We assumed it was dehydrated as she wasn't drinking much so we worked on that along with healing her stomach which often filled with air, had terrible acid reflux, and constantly left her feeling full and uncomfortable enough to vomit.

After a couple weeks of working on things and seeing her slowly fluctuate downward we took her into the ER at a smaller hospital 30 minutes from us. They did blood work, gave mom fluids and some minerals that she was low in, and did a CT. They found that Mom's cancer was spreading in her abdomen, but otherwise thought the fluid and minerals would help mom's energy so they sent her home that night.

The next day mom's energy and strength were still getting worse so we waited it out for a day, but decided to take her to the ER at a larger hospital when there still wasn't any improvement. (By this time Mom needed two people to help hold her up as she walked and could only sit for short periods of time before needing to lay down.)

The ER determined that the cancer was creating a partial blockage that was leading to digestive problems and that the cancer had spread enough to start effecting other areas as well. They admitted mom into the hospital and have been working on helping hydrate her and get her the minerals she is low on, but otherwise aren't able to do much as mom is unsure about Chemo and having surgery again is unsafe for her.

Mom has decided that it is her wish to go to Hope4Cancer in Mexico and fight to gain her health back with more natural means. She is still currently in the hospital and is trying to determine which steps need to be taken in order to get her there to start treatment.





It has been a very hard time for her physically and emotionally and her body is still very weak, but we are trusting in the Lord for his guidance and timing as He has proved Himself faithful and caring over and over again. We thank everyone for their prayers and contributions