HOLISTIC HEALERS CLUB

A Private club of Healers and the Public to take back control of Our Health.

Throughout the Pandemic, the overarching control and cooperative collusion by Medical Regulatory Authorities has resulted in most of the deaths and disabilities that have occurred due to Covid and the rushed mass vaccination campaign. The principle of " First do no Harm" was abandoned, scientific research censored and cherry picked to fit a predetermined narrative, and it was the financing by Global Oligarchs that enticed these regulators to follow and validate Their Narrative. This has divided the Medical Fraternity and has led to many health professionals being suspended for helping patients and trying to disseminate ethical scientific research findings, myself included. We have been trying to justify our actions to an authority that does not have the patients best interest at heart and find ourselves challenging regulations that seek to control rather than empower advancement in healthcare. From RCTs to Standards of Care, they are all designed to benefit a pharmaceutical complex that puts profits over lives, and deliberately stifles treatment advances that challenge their profits. The Allopathic system of Medicine has had it's ego artificially inflated for too long, disregarding other Ancient Traditional Medical systems as quackery. It's time for change.

My journey through the Pandemic started with an understanding that we may be facing a man made bioweapon and my curiosity led me to an understanding of the pathological process causing the mortality and morbidity. This has allowed me to treat over 20 000 patients with Covid, with no hospitalizations or deaths, no long covid, and informed my opinion of the dangers of covid vaccination. Today, the methodology I've used is relevant to the treatment of Covid, long covid, and vaccine injuries and their side effects. The Medical regulators have however not acknowledged the problems and seek to stifle any medical intervention that may assist by enforcing counterproductive regulations. We need a safe space to save lives.

To this end, I have taken a leaf out of the Globalists modus operandi. All the Global Regulatory Authorities are nothing but Private Clubs, UN, WEF, WHO, etc, that are not elected by the public and not bound by public law. They have their own laws and regulatory framework, and set their agenda according to the needs of their biggest patrons. My vision is to form a private club, the "HOLISTIC HEALERS CLUB" that has the same autonomy as these Global Organisations but has an agenda dictated by the patients best interest and embraces all systems of Medicine to Scientifically advance the ART of HEALING.

Over the past years I have had exposure to a broad diversity of Healing Systems from Allopathy to Frequency Medicine and their interaction with our SPIRITUALITY. My aim is to bring these together, with the best in each field invited as our peers, and encourage a collaborative approach by setting up a unified, common, clinical record keeping platform that brings back the Doctors Lounge. After all, the greatest medical breakthroughs were made by doctors sharing their experiences of their difficult cases with their colleagues thus gaining new perspectives. Being a PRIVATE CLUB, it will be governed by the same rules and regulations as most medical councils, but will give Healers more latitude to treat and refer, and get patients to accept responsibility for the choices they make, in an open, well informed healing environment, allowing vetted Healers to sidestep the Medical Councils Regulations, and abide by Club Regulations that strive to be the Gold Standard. Patients will have to become members of the Club at a nominal fee to avail its services, thus confining all healing interventions to the privacy of OUR CLUB. This allows a simple shifting of the goalposts while taking our Patients and Public along to the Privacy and Freedom of a private club.

This campaign has been started to gain some seed capital to set up a website and consultation platform that can then spread its wings into a critically thinking community. To this end, I have committed to giving my time free to consult on the starting platform, hoping to get donations to this campaign and grow it into the club we so desperately need. I have many treating doctors globally who are waiting join. I need a legal team for regulatory and medical record integration, an IT team to design and manage the software, and a collaborative platform to build a Club Community of Healers and Public.

Please help share my vision and help this campaign start a Community that becomes a refuge for us all.

May His Grace manifest and move us forward.

ZAR 20 = USD 1 = EUR 0.9

Dr Shankara Chetty



