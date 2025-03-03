Help a Single Mom Rebuild After Identity Theft

Hi, my name is Ingrid, and I’m a dedicated single mom doing everything I can to create a better future for my daughter. I took a leap of faith, leaving my old job for a better financial opportunity, only to become a victim of identity theft. Now, I find myself without a job or any income, struggling to keep a roof over our heads.

I’m currently two months behind on rent, with bills piling up, and my car—my only means to secure a new job—needs urgent repairs. This situation has not only affected my ability to provide but has also taken away precious time with my daughter. To make things even harder, I am facing legal threats from her father if I don’t get back on track soon.

I never imagined being in this position. I just wanted to improve our lives, but now I am fighting to keep our home, fix my car, and regain stability. I’m humbly asking for your support during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward rent, essential bills, and getting my car running again so I can rebuild.

If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. ❤️