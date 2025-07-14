Honduras Compassion Partners

Dan and I will be traveling to Honduras in October to build a home and work on improving sanitation for the people of La Paz. We need to to quickly raise funds for the building materials to build the home and other supplies for local projects.

Many people in La Paz live in homes constructed of tarps, scrap metal, and other found materials. Many also have dirt floors. We provide houses constructed out of wood with concrete floors which provide the family with a safe, lockable, dry home. Please prayerfully consider a donation to these people of Honduras. Regardless of your donation decision, pray for our safe travels and return. Hope you can help us out.