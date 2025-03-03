Help Support the Cave Conservancy of Hawai'i

The Cave Conservancy of Hawaii, a 501-C-3 non-profit needs to raise fund to purchase an acre of pristine dryland ohia forest with an underlying lava tube system. This acre is located in the community of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in the Ka'u district on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Why is this important?

Lava tubes often contain geological wonders not found elsewhere.

They contain remnants of native Hawaiian animals now extinct.

Entrances to lava tubes can harbor rare plants.

Some tubes contain contain archeological clues to Hawai'i's cultural past.

They serve as subterranean habitats for underground ecosystems.

Along with acquiring the property, funds raised will be used as an endowment for education, public awareness, and research, as well as protect and maintain it and areas within the lava tube system from development. The education is oriented towards demonstrating how important lava tubes are to the Hawaiian cultural and natural history via studies in archeology, paleontology, biology, microbiology, mineralogy, and climatology.

More information is available at www.hawaiicaves.org

Thank you for your support!







