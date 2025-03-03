Winter haven librarys

Imagine a space where faith and knowledge come together a place where people can deepen their understanding of Scripture, discover inspiring Christian literature, and find resources to grow in their walk with Christ. The Winter Haven Library is more than a collection of books; it is a sanctuary of learning, a beacon of faith, and a resource for those seeking truth.

Right now, we are raising funds to expand and enhance the library’s religious and faith-based resources, ensuring that people of all ages have access to materials that nourish the soul and strengthen their relationship with God. With your generous support, we can:

• Expand the Christian Book Collection – Help provide more Bibles, catechisms, devotionals, and inspiring works from great Christian authors.

• Create a Faith-Based Study Area A dedicated space for Bible study groups, prayer gatherings, and spiritual discussions.

• Provide Free Religious Educational Programs Sponsor workshops, guest speakers, and study groups that deepen understanding of the faith.

• Support Families and Youth Ministry Equip parents, teachers, and youth ministers with resources to guide children and teens in their spiritual journey.

Your gift whether small or big will help make the Winter Haven Library a place where faith flourishes and knowledge leads to deeper understanding.