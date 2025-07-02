Save Our Stray Heroes - Surgery & Hope

🌟🐾 **A Heartfelt Pledge**

My name is Richard, and for the last six years, my life has been intertwined with two incredible beings—my service animals, Haunter and Gengar. They didn’t ask for this role; they were born to be by my side through thick and thin.

I've spent countless nights under bridges or in shelters, but never have I felt as warm as when these boys cuddle up next to me. My oldest, Haunter, saved me from a potentially life-threatening situation 2 years ago just by being there—purring loudly until he caught my attention and helped get me the care I needed during an episode.

And then there's Gengar, whose alertness has been nothing short of miraculous at picking up on potential health issues in both of us. They are more than just pets; they are family. But now, our bond is being tested by an unforeseen challenge that could change everything.

The vet has given us a stark choice: pay a hefty sum for lifesaving surgery or consider difficult decisions like euthanasia if this happens again. It's heartbreaking to even think about not having them around, their loyalty and love so profound it feels otherworldly sometimes.

this is the first major medical issue that Hunter has faced. Considering I am homeless still with him I don't have the means currently to cover such a hefty bill from the vet. This campaign isn't just for Haunter or Gengar; it's a commitment to all of us who have faced adversity and found comfort in each other, especially during some dark moments.

I want nothing more than to repay their loyalty by giving them the best possible care, without having to worry about finances standing between us. Your support means everything—it’s not just money for surgery; it's a lifeline thrown across an ocean of uncertainty and love that we all share in times like these.

Imagine the warmth of Haunter on your chest purring you awake from a medical crisis or Gengar nuzzling his way through adversity to protect what matters most, just because they know how much it means to us humans. Let's make sure their love is rewarded with more time together. 💖🙏

Every dollar counts. If you can relate and feel the weight of this story or simply want to help ensure these two incredible souls continue being there for someone else like they are for me, please consider sharing, donating, or helping in any way you can! Every little bit helps us keep our promise—to them and ourselves—that we will do whatever it takes.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 🧡🙏 #ServiceAnimals #SupportNeeded