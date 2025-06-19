Surprise Chicken Coop for CJ and Family!

Goal:
USD $2,600
Raised:
USD $550
Shhh, it's a surprise.......
Shhh, it's a surprise....... at least we're going to try.....
After 10 years of faithfully leading his church, Pastor CJ recently stepped into his very first sabbatical — a time for rest, reflection, and renewal. To celebrate this milestone and bless his family in a tangible way, we’re hoping to gift them something life-giving and joyful: a backyard chicken coop!
Pastor CJ, Becky, and their two kiddos are building a home on a new property, and this small homestead project will bring beauty, rhythm, and fresh eggs to their daily life. It’s a chance for them to enjoy nature, slow down, and experience a little peace — and for the kids, it’s pure excitement.
We’re raising funds for the full build-out, including:
Custom Turn-Key Coop & Attached Run: ~$1,800 in material
HenGear Roll-Away Nesting Box: ~$300
Water Barrel & Auto FillCups: ~$80
Laying Hens: ~$200
Feed & Pine Shavings: ~$250
This is a simple way to say thank you for a decade of faithful service. Whether you can pitch in financially or help with hands-on labor (join the creation/deployment/installation team), it all adds up to a meaningful gift for CJ and family who have poured so much into others.
We also welcome donations of individual items — just contact Kyle at 408-981-5894.
Let’s make this blessing a reality!
Surprise? Did I say we're trying to make this a surprise?
TENTATIVE TIMELINE:
Wednesday, May 28th - First formal meeting with the team to discuss what's needed, planning, operations, etc (in attendance: Dillon Hawkins, Will Hayes, Kyle Baldasano)
Saturday, June 28th - Tentative first day of off-site prep / building
Saturday, July 12th - Tentative Installation
Let me know if you need help with installation.
July 11th, 2025
Hello everyone! Here’s an update to the coop building….
We aren’t exactly sure where CJ would want the coop on his property. We were hoping to find some kind of footprint laid out! Plus, after hearing from some folks on how particular CJ is, we’re going to switch some things up.
I’m going to push this out to one more group of people tomorrow to see if anyone else wants to donate, but then after that I’ll work with Dillon Hawkins in finalizing some details for a surprise presentation to CJ!
To all those who donated I’ll be contacting you when we get the roofing material. I’m thinking some written prayers and good words on the inside of the roof would be awesome!! And we’ll pass that all around when it comes time.
Prayers for this all coming together in a great way! Thank you all again!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.