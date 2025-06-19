Surprise Chicken Coop for CJ and Family!

Shhh, it's a surprise.......

Shhh, it's a surprise....... at least we're going to try.....

After 10 years of faithfully leading his church, Pastor CJ recently stepped into his very first sabbatical — a time for rest, reflection, and renewal. To celebrate this milestone and bless his family in a tangible way, we’re hoping to gift them something life-giving and joyful: a backyard chicken coop!

Pastor CJ, Becky, and their two kiddos are building a home on a new property, and this small homestead project will bring beauty, rhythm, and fresh eggs to their daily life. It’s a chance for them to enjoy nature, slow down, and experience a little peace — and for the kids, it’s pure excitement.

We’re raising funds for the full build-out, including:

Custom Turn-Key Coop & Attached Run: ~$1,800 in material

HenGear Roll-Away Nesting Box: ~$300

Water Barrel & Auto FillCups: ~$80

Laying Hens: ~$200

Feed & Pine Shavings: ~$250

This is a simple way to say thank you for a decade of faithful service. Whether you can pitch in financially or help with hands-on labor (join the creation/deployment/installation team), it all adds up to a meaningful gift for CJ and family who have poured so much into others.

We also welcome donations of individual items — just contact Kyle at 408-981-5894.

Let’s make this blessing a reality!

Surprise? Did I say we're trying to make this a surprise?

TENTATIVE TIMELINE:

Wednesday, May 28th - First formal meeting with the team to discuss what's needed, planning, operations, etc (in attendance: Dillon Hawkins, Will Hayes, Kyle Baldasano)

Saturday, June 28th - Tentative first day of off-site prep / building

Saturday, July 12th - Tentative Installation