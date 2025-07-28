Campaign Image

Remembering Craig Hartsell

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,700

The Hartsell Family has suffered an unexpected and devastating loss with the passing of Craig. He was the calm, quiet anchor of their family—a steady presence and a beloved husband and father.

The grief of losing a husband to Kim and a father to Curtis, Alexa, Sidney, and Jack is truly immeasurable. During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for financial support to help ease the burden of expenses the family is facing.

Any contribution, big or small, will be deeply appreciated as we rally around the Hartsells with love and support.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Kim, we are so heartbroken for you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

The Reynolds Family
$ 200.00 USD
25 minutes ago

We are so sorry to hear this. Praying for Nurse Hartsell and the entire family 💙

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Your family is in our prayers.

Hannah Clarkson
$ 50.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Sending prayers & love🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family, Kim.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love you!!

Mandi Milton
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Love yall!

Quackenbush-Soape Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Craig will be greatly missed. Prayers covering the Hartsell and Labby families.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family Kim.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Martin Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

We love ya'll. Continued prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Linz Family
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

We love you all so very much and are praying for peace and comfort for you all!

Candice Stratton
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Jordan Fam
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Lozano Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sarah Donges
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Prayers for your family ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Love and prayers to the Hartsell Family.

