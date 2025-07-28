Remembering Craig Hartsell

The Hartsell Family has suffered an unexpected and devastating loss with the passing of Craig. He was the calm, quiet anchor of their family—a steady presence and a beloved husband and father.

The grief of losing a husband to Kim and a father to Curtis, Alexa, Sidney, and Jack is truly immeasurable. During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for financial support to help ease the burden of expenses the family is facing.

Any contribution, big or small, will be deeply appreciated as we rally around the Hartsells with love and support.