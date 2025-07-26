To help Harrison Embree fight this medical battle

Last week my brother Shaun called me and told me he thinks his son might have had a seizure. Which we later confirmed was the start of a series of seizures over the next few days. As a mom my instinct was we gotta figure out what's going on fast so we can help him but as a sister I felt horrible seeing my brother and his wife scared for their first child. This was their first huge experience watching their sweet giggly boy all scared and out of it. Harrison has been incredibly strong like the fighter he is but he also has been scared an confused not understanding what was happening to him or why he was in admitted into a hospital rather than in his warm bed at home. He had to go to more than one hospital and had several specialist visits and even more prayers before he was able to get diagnosed with Renal Tubular Acidosis he was finally released from the hospital after almost a week. We were all incredibly thankful to have him home and recovering but we realized how determental the hospital bills would be to their struggling family. Paired with missed work and upcoming specialists visits the bills are truly taking a toll on their entire family. Our family wants to be able to help them in every way possible. Any donation helps but even more so prayers are needed for our sweet little Harrison to recover fully. Harrison is such an important member of our family playing with his cousins and making us all smile and laugh. Its been hard for everyone to see him go through something that would horrify most adults. We really appreciate any prayers and donations or any other way your able to help. Thank you all so much for helping us rally around our sweet boy! Have a blessed rest of your day!