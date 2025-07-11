Fund Documents for Wrongful Incarceration Research

To date, I've purchased all transcripts necessary to my various wrongful incarceration research projects. Now that I've left my biglaw job to focus on litigating various post-conviction cases pro bono, I'm trying to find ways to continue to fund my various projects. While I am working on finding more sustainable sources of funding, I'm hoping that this fundraiser can serve as a bit of a bridge—enabling me to continue my work in the interim.

I've prepared a spreadsheet outlining some of the specific files I currently need. (The second tab contains my general document tracker.) You can review that spreadsheet here: https://shorturl.at/6OYi6

Should I somehow raise more than the goal amount, I would most likely save those funds for future transcripts and other documents. Should the need arise, I'd consider using those excess funds to cover the costs of travel to and within Georgia.

If you go to the spreadsheet, the first case you will see if that of James McDowell, Loyd Stephens, and Demetreus Brewer. The three of them were convicted for murder. In their case, the prosecutor claimed in her opening statement that a particular gun—arguably tied to two of the defendants—was the "literal smoking gun." It absolutely was not—everybody agreed that it was the wrong caliber. The worst thing? The State destroyed the gun before trial, so the defense could not independently verify the ballistics testing. I would like to take on a more active role in this case but first need to finish reading the transcripts. I've spent about $850 of my own money to purchase the first batch of transcripts in this case.

Mills, White, and Carter were convicted of attempted murder under the second case listed. I've already started to cover this case, but would like to go deeper. My viewers may remember this case as the "lyrics" case—the State confused the defendants' quoting Future, Boosie, YFN Lucci, and Yo Gotti for explicit statements about the case. This is also the case in which the three defendants waited approximately 4 years and 9 months for their trial transcripts.

Marquez Powell—the defendant in the third case—was given a life sentence for murder. He was one of two passengers in a car in which the driver was killed. The State never determined which of the two was the shooter. Recently, I discovered that the State was doing DNA testing on certain items in his case but was unable to get any information on that. The testing is not indicated or related to anything in the court's docket. Additionally, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ballistics examiner for this case—Bernadette Davy—was fired for fabricating test results. I think that's concerning.

The fourth case? All I can say about that one is that it is the single most outrageous case I've ever encountered, and I 100% will be litigating it. I will move into a tent outside of wherever Hancock State Prison is, pass the Georgia bar, and do it myself if I have to. An absolute atrocity.

The final case is that of Curtis Clark, who was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence. Mr. Clark's first trial ended in a hung jury. Before the second trial, the State mysteriously found a willing witness in jail, who just happened to be awaiting his own trial. The State also entered into evidence certain similar prior transactions, which were similar in the sense that they involved guns, cars, and the city of Atlanta. This case, like the Powell case discussed above, involved certain recent DNA testing that did not appear to relate to anything in the court's docket.

I anticipate closely following the Gregory King, Quintavis ("Unfoonk") Grier, and Miles ("Slatto") Farley cases, and will likely expend considerable time and money on those.

I'm grateful that you took the time to read this far. I am deeply appreciative of any donations, and I will endeavor to put all donated funds to the best possible use.