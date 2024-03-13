Hap & Florence Points Sleighrides Donation

The feeding of the Elk is privately funded. Your donations fund the hay that is used to feed the Elk, through the 4–5-month period of an average winter.

The origins of the Hap & Florence Points family here in Long Valley began in 1889. So naturally, that's when the family's relationship with the Elk began. After all, the Elk were certainly here before us utilizing this area, partially in winter. Fast forward to now, and for all the changes through the last 140 years, one thing remains the same-- the Elk in winter.

Our family's foundation is one built on faith. What this means, and has meant for the last many decades, regarding the Elk is that there is a simple bargain between us and them. If there is enough snow that the Elk come in the wintertime onto Points Ranch, we will help them through by feeding them hay every day from when the first few show up at the outset of winter, until spring when the last few leave.

For the last thirty-five years the patrons of the sleighrides have been THE key for us to be able to keep our end of this bargain. With the tremendous expenses, it cannot happen any other way. So, THANK YOU!