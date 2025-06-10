Supporting The Hans Smars Family

Dear Family, Friends and Burden Bearers,

Our beloved friend Hans was in a serious tree accident on June 1, shattering both femurs and avulsing a major muscle and tendon in his right leg. He was taken by a medical helicopter to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he is receiving excellent life-saving care and treatment. Titanium rods were put in both femurs, and the avulsed muscle and tendon have been repaired. He is expected to make a full recovery, hopefully regaining most if not all of his great strength and agility. Hans faces many long weeks and months in rehab before he will be able to return to work.

In the mean time, the financial expenses are mounting and the thoughts of meeting the family financial needs without an income are daunting. And although Hans and Cristina carry health insurance, they are unsure what insurance will and won't cover. The medical helicopter transport is the largest unknown expense related to his accident at this time.





Hans has always been an exceedingly diligent, determined, and supportive brother in Christ, always generous to share his time and abilities. In fact, this accident happened while he was cutting trees at no cost for an elderly church member. Hans is an incredibly hard worker and a cheerful giver.

Hans moved from Sweden to the United States in 2012 with just a backpack and a track phone in order to attend a self-supporting ministry to do work for God. He did not have a savings or a career, but he had a teachable character, a sharp mind, and willing hands. He has been married for 11 years and has 2 daughters ages 7 and 9. Hans has over 2-1/2 years of experience cutting trees full time. He has gained a lot of experience in cutting trees since he was young.





With Hans being the only breadwinner, he and his family will are facing an uncertain financial future. With the ongoing financial needs of raising a family, loss of income and uncovered medical expenses we are asking you, family, friends and burden bearers, for help in carrying this tremendous burden until Hans is back on his feet and can support his family. Your donations will help the Smars practically as well as physically in helping to let them sleep without worry at night. The Smars thank you in advance for prayerfully considering how you can help with your means and/or with your prayers for the Smars future.