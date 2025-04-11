Baby Hannah Lynn Weyant

Please help Zack and Aimee as they endure the loss of their child, baby Hannah. On 4/10/25, they discovered Hannah’s heartbeat had stopped. Aimee was 21 weeks along. They appreciate all who are rallying around them in prayer. 🙏🏻 So many have asked how they can help. If you would like to help, I (Melissa - Aimee’s sister) want to help people have an option by giving these two a donation to cover medical costs and other afterlife care costs. Of course prayer and encouragement also go so far, so please continue that! But if you feel inclined, you are welcome to also donate to them. Thank you so much!