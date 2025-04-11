Campaign Image

Baby Hannah Lynn Weyant

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $750

Campaign created by Melissa Herr

Baby Hannah Lynn Weyant

Please help Zack and Aimee as they endure the loss of their child, baby Hannah. On 4/10/25, they discovered Hannah’s heartbeat had stopped. Aimee was 21 weeks along. They appreciate all who are rallying around them in prayer. 🙏🏻 So many have asked how they can help. If you would like to help, I (Melissa - Aimee’s sister) want to help people have an option by giving these two a donation to cover medical costs and other afterlife care costs. Of course prayer and encouragement also go so far, so please continue that! But if you feel inclined, you are welcome to also donate to them. Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Show:
Aunt J
$ 500.00 USD
28 minutes ago

The Webers
$ 100.00 USD
33 minutes ago

🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
42 minutes ago

May God's blessings and comfort be with all of you at this time!🙏

Lyndsie Erdy
$ 50.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Thinking of your family and sweet baby Hannah. ❤️

Lauren
$ 50.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Praying that God would cover you right now.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo