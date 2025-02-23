Campaign Image

H&J Dream Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $390

Campaign created by Kate Mayer

H&J Dream Trip

Miss Hannah is so precious and supports our children, community, and the church with such love and dedication. She is finally going on a dream trip to California with her daughter, for which they have been working hard and saving for many many years! Let’s make the trip she’s dreamt so much more special with this surprise support of helping her with costs! 

Recent Donations
Linda Marie
$ 40.00 USD
26 minutes ago

God Bless You and safe travels - prayers are with you!

Evie Calae
$ 350.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Miss Hannah we love your story time and can’t wait to hear stories of your big adventure!

Updates

Prayer Requests

