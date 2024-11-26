ICO Lithuania Missions Fundraising

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Hannah Phillips
A team of students from Grove City College will travel to Lithuania in partnership with the LCC school to minister to the diverse and secular student body. GCC is partnering with Lithuania Christian College to send student leaders from our campus to interact with and minister to their campus leaders directly. our goal is to provide student leaders with opportunities to envision their roles in a cross-cultural context, and through different facets of ministry.
Blessings to you, Hannah! Craig & Sherrie
Praying for a life-changing experience for you and those to whom you'll minister.
