ICO Lithuania Missions Fundraising

A team of students from Grove City College will travel to Lithuania in partnership with the LCC school to minister to the diverse and secular student body. GCC is partnering with Lithuania Christian College to send student leaders from our campus to interact with and minister to their campus leaders directly. our goal is to provide student leaders with opportunities to envision their roles in a cross-cultural context, and through different facets of ministry. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Blessings to you, Hannah! Craig & Sherrie

The Hoffmans
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a life-changing experience for you and those to whom you'll minister.

