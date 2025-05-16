Trucks and Transformation - Empowering Urban Youth through Trucking and Financial Literacy





Hello, supporters! My name is Antwon Lane, and I'm a 36-year-old father of four from Chester, Pennsylvania. Growing up in a small urban city, I faced many challenges and made some tough decisions that I regret to this day. But through the power of entrepreneurship and financial literacy, I'm determined to help young men and women from similar backgrounds navigate life's obstacles and achieve their dreams.

That's why I'm launching a trucking company that's not just about moving freight, but about transforming lives. Our mission is to teach young people from urban communities how to start their own trucking companies, obtain the right licenses, and build a strong foundation for financial success. We'll provide hands-on training, mentorship, and financial literacy programs to ensure our students have the tools they need to succeed.

But our vision goes beyond just trucking. We want to create a safe space for young men and women to come together, learn, and grow. We'll offer intervention and prevention programs focused on gun violence, mental health, and other issues that disproportionately affect our communities. Our goal is to empower young people to become the leaders and change-makers our communities need.

As a father, a mentor, and a member of my community, I've seen firsthand the impact that lack of resources and opportunities can have on our youth. That's why I'm committed to making a difference, one truck at a time. With your help, we can make this vision a reality and create a brighter future for urban youth everywhere.

Will you join me on this journey? Your support will help us purchase the necessary equipment, hire staff, and launch our programs. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of young people and help them achieve their dreams. Thank you for considering this campaign, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you along the way.

Best regards, Antwon Lane