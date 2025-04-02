Hamster's Emergency Vet Fund for Dog Attack

Today, our beloved kitten Hamster suffered a devastating attack by an 80lb dog, leaving him with multiple skull fractures and life-threatening injuries. Despite the unimaginable pain he’s in, Hamster is still the sweetest, most loving boy—he was even trying to snuggle with the emergency vet staff as they assessed him.

Hamster isn’t just any kitten. He came into my life at just 3 weeks old, an orphan brought to animal control. I nursed him back to health, watched him grow, and, of course, foster failed—because how could I not? Now, at 9 months old, he’s fighting for his life, and we’re fighting for him.

He is currently receiving critical care at Arden Hills Blue Pearl Emergency Vet, with an estimated cost of $7,000–$8,000 for surgery and treatment. This is his only chance at survival, and we desperately need help to cover the cost.

💔 How You Can Help:

Donate – Every dollar helps get Hamster the life-saving care he needs.

– Every dollar helps get Hamster the life-saving care he needs. Share – If you can’t donate, please share his story. Spreading the word can make all the difference.

Hamster has been a fighter since the day he arrived in my life, and I refuse to give up on him now. Please help us give him the chance to keep being the sweet, snuggly kitten he was meant to be.

Every bit of support matters, whether it's $5 or $500. If you’re unable to donate, please share this fundraiser far and wide. Thank you everyone <3