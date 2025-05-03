All in! for Haisley

This is a new chapter of our lives. My whole world is Haisley, family! It’s my job to protect her wellbeing, from the sec she was born (even before that) until forever. Part of that is my work and part of that is “leaving no stone unturned”, anything for her.

Your donation goes directly to keeping Dad (me) in her daily life. And directly towards Haisley’s wellbeing and wholesome upbringing. You have my word on this.

These are words that I wrote going through the trauma of being separated from my baby girl.

I get to feel love right now, the deepest I’ve ever felt. I am grateful for that.

I’m sad for Haisley.

But I need to be a love warrior for her! Daddy needs to be strong for her.

I cannot relax until my baby girl is safe and has her dad.

My heart is pounding, my stomach is twisted into knots. I have to stay calm for Haisley. I have to think clearly for Haisley. I have to be strong for her.

I need to walk in the light, be humble and kind, listen. And listen to the guidance of those walking the path of love.

”walk in the light, Glen!” and forgive those who trespass against us, they know not what they do.

Haisley’s “whole life-wellbeing” is being threatened. I will leave no stone unturned.

I know it’s future-tense. I think this is where the stress (feeling in my bones, deep “gut” trauma) is coming from.

I have to keep telling myself. “She’s safe” but is she? I can’t tell. It’s my responsibility. I’m her Daddy. It’s been my job for 13months and 9months before that, wholeheartedly dedicated to mom and her wellbeing.

So far I think I am keeping it together. Really value all the support from work colleagues/friends and family. Family first. Always, no matter what.

Thank You from the bottom of my heart

Glen