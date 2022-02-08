Haircuts 4 Hope

My mom and I have two barber shops in evergreen, CO. We took over for barbers that had been serving this community for 30+ years. We have been so blessed because we put Jesus first and always will. We only play Christian music and have free bibles available by the cash register. About 18 months ago we started partnering with local ministries to provide free haircuts for those poor souls experiencing homelessness. We have fallen in love with this ministry and know that God has called us to continue doing this. We sow %10 of all the profits from our business into this ministry. This work is going to continue to grow and expand but with your support we will be able to buy backpacks, hygiene supplies, sleeping bags and other things that these people need. Please pray about supporting our ministry and helping us reach the people in our community that need it most.