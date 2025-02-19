BRAZIL OUTREACH TRIP

Hello everyone!

I am currently across the Atlantic right now in the beautiful country of Switzerland. (I’ve included some shots of the scenery below- it is gorgeous here!) I have been here for 6 weeks already and will be here until the 31st of March. I am here for a Discipleship Training School with Youth With a Mission (YWAM). The DTS includes three months of Biblical training and discipleship (in a classroom setting and serving our local community) and then two months of applying what we have learned by serving others in another country (here we just call it “outreach”). My class has two teams going to different sides of the globe for outreach, one to Egypt and another one in the lovely country of Brazil. I have the honor and privilege of being able to join the Brazil team and cannot wait to leave for two months of service and ministry in this beautiful country.

The amazing nation of Brazil has great need for the Gospel and the team and I are looking forward to being the hands and feet of Jesus during this time. While in Brazil we will potentially be ministering to orphans, doing street evangelism, helping widows, serving some local churches practically and maybe with a soccer ministry. We are still in the process of praying and working through all the details of where we are needed while there. Please pray God connects us to the people who need us the most. There are 13 of us on the team and we are all young, able and eager to do anything God wants us to do while we are there. We need people praying for us and for those we serve. We want to be a blessing while there, but also to leave a long term blessing of Christ’s love.

A few of us on our team are still raising funds to finish paying for this outreach. Thankfully, I was able to use some scholarship money I was given my senior year in high school as well as money I earned working to help cover my tuition fees so far. However, I still owe $3000 for the outreach portion to Brazil. The $3000 covers my travel, food and housing for the entire two months of outreach. Would you pray about helping me cover this last bit? Many of us have been giving to each other as we begin to learn more about how God provides for each of us. We have seen God’s faithfulness to provide again and again and again. As my home church, Journey Church International, has taught me, “You can’t out give God.” My heart is full of faith as I know I am where He wants me, but I am also learning to trust Him to guide and provide as I obey Him. So, however this letter finds you, I pray it doesn’t seem like I am only asking for money but that you feel an invitation to pray for us, for Brazil and if the Lord leads, for you to help with this outreach. I’ve included a link below if you would like to help financially.

I have grown up believing we are all called to be missionaries wherever we are, whether that is in our home town, in our businesses, or in our schools. We are all called to show His love. However, there are some who are called overseas to serve the rest of their lives or for portions of time. I am so grateful for this opportunity at this stage of life. I’m amazed at the Lord’s faithfulness in how He uses the Body of Christ to grow His Kingdom; in how we all obey that Great Commission to “go and make disciples of all nations…” Thank you for your love and your prayers. I’ll keep you updated on all God does while we are in Brazil.

May the Lord bless you and keep you!

Sincerely,

Hunter A. Harris



