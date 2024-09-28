Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Relief

Raised:

 USD $1,972

Campaign created by Angel Gonzalez

Campaign funds will be received by Angel Gonzalez

Hurricane Helene Relief

Hurricane helene left me stranded.

I lost my dog (not because of the hurricane) and my house and car flooded.

Many of you guys wanted to show support, so I started this campaign. I am not expecting much I just want to thank you for your support.



Recent Donations
Show:
Joe H
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong bro!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Get your wheels back first until house is livable

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless

Brian Enyart
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay strong bro

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all your doings, sending you love and light. Hang in there!

Josie AllDay
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Just wanted to share my support.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep going Angel! Keep making the memes and get your to that gym every day!!!!! F-YES!!!

Insight Studios
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

When you're going through , keep going.

Nicholas Zambos
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep your eyes on the Lord and ask what can be learned or built upon during all this. Love that you’re still hitting the gym!

MB
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for all the laughs,hope it helps!

Magdalena Franco
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We have a friend in common Cassandra R. We are praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Christine Jones
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Jake Sobczak
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry about your situation. Prayers to you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m sorry for what you’re going through. I hope things beget so much better for you 🙏🏼

DFW Fitness Freak
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo