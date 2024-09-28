Hurricane Helene Relief

Raised:
USD $1,972
Campaign funds will be received by Angel Gonzalez
Hurricane helene left me stranded.
I lost my dog (not because of the hurricane) and my house and car flooded.
Many of you guys wanted to show support, so I started this campaign. I am not expecting much I just want to thank you for your support.
Stay strong bro!
Get your wheels back first until house is livable
God Bless
Stay strong bro
Thank you for all your doings, sending you love and light. Hang in there!
Just wanted to share my support.
Keep going Angel! Keep making the memes and get your to that gym every day!!!!! F-YES!!!
When you're going through , keep going.
Keep your eyes on the Lord and ask what can be learned or built upon during all this. Love that you’re still hitting the gym!
Thanks for all the laughs,hope it helps!
We have a friend in common Cassandra R. We are praying for you.
Thinking of you.
Sorry about your situation. Prayers to you!
I’m sorry for what you’re going through. I hope things beget so much better for you 🙏🏼
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.