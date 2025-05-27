Supporting Heaven Family Love Feast Ministry

温馨提醒：事工介绍的中文版本在下面

“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ (Matthew 25:40 NIV)

Dear Families:

Our ministry is a loving reminder to keep focusing on Jesus Christ.

People feel pain and difficulties because we forget that we have the LORD JEHOVAH to rely on, our Father in Heaven.

Project Name:

The first phase of the Heaven Family Love Feast Neighborhood Mutual Aid Ministry:

Gospel Meal Set

1.The beginning of the story

Our family came to the U.S. in 2022 to study for a master's degree in Christian studies. We've been in the U.S. for almost three years. Because we had student visa and dependent visa, we couldn't work and we didn't choose to work illegally. Because the Bible says, "Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God."(Roman 13:1 NIV) So we almost spent all the money. By the grace of God, we were granted a work permit and SSNs in November 2024.

In October 2024 we had the germ of community ministry. We lived in a friendly and open community with elderly neighbors living alone, families with parents working full-time, etc. Our couple love to make healthy food, we thought that we can share the healthy food we make with our neighbors when they are tired, sick, don't want to cook, and want to change their tastes, and spread God's love. We didn't know where to start, and we didn't have the funds to put it in, which left us frustrated, anxious, and disappointed. In the Bible, Jesus said, " With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible." ( Matthew 19:26 NIV ) So we began to pray, and pray, and pray, and pray. I have come to today under God's guidance.

Indecision and uncertainty still occur from time to time, and thoughts of giving up come to us from time to time.

During evening prayer on May 16th 2025, God showed us how "the first sign of Jesus" (John 2:11a) relates to our community ministry.

We just have to do what God tells us to do: the first ministry project, "Gospel Meal Set", which we believe and expect God to perform miracles through the meal sets, verses, and prayer cards. We pray for peace and joy, harmony in our communities, happiness in our families, and return to church to bear the fruit of the Spirit.

We uphold the teaching of Jesus Christ, "Love your neighbor as yourself", we transform the belief concept of loving neighbor and loving the local community into practical actions. We concretize the "Give us this day our daily bread" in the Lord's Prayer by providing Gospel Meal Sets, let God's love and truth flow in the community, and practice the Christian life of faith, hope and love.

In God's leading, we have accomplished:

Meal development and menu determination;

Obtained California Food Handler Certificate (Xiangjun He, Zhengrong Zhao).

DBA (Fictitious Business Name) registration

Determine the LOGO of the ministry;





Our Goals:

In the first phase, we hope to deliver 500 Gospel Meal Sets per month, which is expected to cost $9,000 (including ingredients, packaging, gospel materials, and a full-time labor salary for two people). We go on in complete faith in Lord.

We need you

We invite you to join us on this miracle journey.

We are not simply raising funds, we are looking for fellow travelers who will glorify God and benefit others. You, us and God make a three-strand cord of love.

You can choose:

1. Donate to support and spread God's love;

2. Pick up the Gospel Meal Set and donate to gain God's presence;

3. Pick up the Gospel Meal Set for free and thank God for His abundant preparation;

4. Prayer forwarding, proclaiming the name of the Lord and glorifying the Lord;

5. On-site volunteers, working with God.

Witness with us that Jesus is still doing miracles today!





The first phase of the " Gospel Meal Sets" of the "Heaven Family Love Feast Neighborhood Mutual Aid Ministry" includes:

① A Chinese style rice set meal,

Braised beef sauce set;

Tofu beef with tomato sauce set;

Include: Meat dishes 10.6 OZ (300g)

Chinese salad 4 OZ (113g)

Cooked rice 10.6 OZ (300g)

② Ministry Brief Introduction

③ Excerpts from Bible Verses

④ Prayer cards

⑤ Advocacy for the life of faith

What we do

Our couple will make Chinese rice sets together, work with the volunteer families to pack it, and wait for picking up.

In the evening, prayer cards are brought to God, and prayers are entrusted.

After the ministry begins, the financial income and expenditure information of the previous month will be announced in the first week of the next month.





Our Vision

Ministry replication

Auto repair mutual aid;

Multilingual Bible study group;





Be gracious, obey God, and be grateful for His provision.

Email: heavenfamilylovefeast@gmail.com

王要回答说：『我实在告诉你们，这些事你们既做在我这弟兄中一个最小的身上，就是做在我身上了。』(马太福音 25:40 新标和合本)

亲爱的家人们：

我们的事工是一个充满爱的提醒：持续定睛在耶稣基督。

人们之所以觉得痛苦和困难重重，是因为我们忘记了我们有可以倚靠的耶和华神，我们在天上的父。





项目名称：天家爱宴邻里互助事工

首期项目：福音套餐

故事起点

我们一家于2022年来到美国攻读基督教研究硕士学位。我们在美国已经待了将近三年。因为我们持有学生签证和陪读签证，所以无法工作，而且我们也没有选择非法工作。因为圣经说：“在上有权柄的，人人当顺服他，因为没有权柄不是出于神的。凡掌权的都是神所命的。”（罗马书 13:1，新标和合本）所以我们几乎花光了所有的钱。感谢神的恩典，我们在2024年11月获得了工作许可和社会安全号码（SSN）。

2024年10月我们有社区事工的萌芽，我们生活在一个友好和睦的开放社区，社区里有年迈独居的老邻居，有父母全职工作的家庭等。我们夫妻喜欢制作健康美食，我们想到可以在邻居们累了，病了，不想做饭，想换个口味的时候，与他们分享我们制作的健康美食，传扬神的爱。我们并不知道从何开始，我们也没有资金能投入，这让我们有挫败，焦虑和失望。在《圣经》中，耶稣说：“在人这是不能的，在 神凡事都能。”( 马太福音 19:26 和合本 )于是我们开始祷告，不停的祷告，祷告，祷告。在神的带领中走到了今天。

摇摆和不确定仍然会时有发生，放弃的念头不时的会冒出。

2025年5月16日晚上祷告，神让我们看了“耶稣行的头一件神迹”(约翰福音2：11a)与我们社区事工的关系。

我们只管去做神吩咐我们做的：首期事工项目福音套餐，我们相信并期待神透过这一份份餐食，一句句经文，一张张祷告卡来行神迹。我们祷告求神赐平安喜乐，社区邻里和睦，家庭幸福，回归教会，结出圣灵的果子。

我们秉承耶稣基督的教导，“要爱人如己”，将爱邻舍、爱本地的信仰理念转化为实际行动，通过提供福音套餐，把主祷文中“日用的饮食今日赐给我们”具象化，让神的爱、真理流淌在社区，践行信、望、爱的基督信仰生活。

在神的带领中，我们完成了：

餐食研制、菜单确定；

取得加州食品处理证书（何向军，赵峥嵘）。

DBA（Fictitious Business Name）注册

确定事工LOGO；

我们的目标：

我们希望在首阶段能达到每月送出 500份福音套餐，预计需要 $9,000 美元（包括食材、包装、福音材料和两人全职人工工资）。我们完全凭信心前行。





我们需要您

我们邀请您一同参与这个神迹的旅程。

我们不是在单纯募集经费，我们是在寻找荣神益人的同行者。你们，我们和神合成爱的三股绳。

您可以选择：

1. 捐款支持，传递神的爱；

2. 领取套餐并捐款，得着神的同在；

3. 免费领取套餐，感谢神丰盛的预备；

4. 祷告转发，传扬主名荣耀主；

5.现场志愿者，与神同工。

我们一同见证：耶稣今天仍在行神迹！

“天家爱宴邻里互助事工”的首期项目“福音套餐”包含：

① 中式米饭套餐一份，

红烧牛肉酱套餐；

茄汁豆腐牛肉套餐；

包括： 肉类菜品 10.6 OZ (300g)

中式沙拉 4 OZ (113g)

米饭 10.6 OZ (300g)

② 事工简介

③ 经文节选

④ 代祷卡

⑤ 信仰生活倡导





我们做什么

我们夫妻将会一起制作中式米饭套餐，与志愿者家人合作包装，等待家人领取。

在晚上会将代祷卡带到神的面前，祷告祈求交托予神。

事工开始后，后一个月第一周公布上月的财务收支信息。





我们的愿景

事工复制；

汽修互助；

多语言圣经学习小组；





恩光璀璨，顺服于神，感恩神的预备。

Email: heavenfamilylovefeast@gmail.com