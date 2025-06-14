Supporting Victoria Cleve

Hi, My name is Jill Dickinson and I am starting this campaign in regard to my daughter, Tori Cleve. She has had trouble for months conceiving a healthy thriving pregnancy and I as her mom, am beyond desperate to help her find answers to her infertility. She has had multiple miscarriages with no end of this pain in sight. She wants to be a mama more than anything else on earth and needs financial assistance in trying to seeks answers for this painful unending saga.

I am starting this fundraising campaign as a way to help her and her husband have the financial means to seek the best help they can in this excruciating process. Please pray about contributing in any monetary means that you can to help this young couple seek answers. Tori and Evan have tried on their own to seek help and have had no success from conventional medical means. It would mean the world to them both to be able to seek alternative methods and see this heartbreak come to an end and be able to conceive a healthy baby. They want to start their family as any young couple desires. Thank you in advance for any help monetarily that you would be able to provide. Sincerely, Jill DIckinson(Tori's mama)