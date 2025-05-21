Support for ACS Teacher and Friend

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,625
Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Hill
We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved teacher and friend, Mr. Shawn, who suffered a stroke just a few days ago and is currently in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. As part of the Arundel Christian School (ACS) family for many years, Mr. Shawn has impacted countless students and families with his passion for teaching, his steady kindness, and his unwavering heart for others.
Right now, Mr. Shawn is facing a long and challenging road to recovery. As a school community, we are lifting him up in prayer and trusting in God’s healing power. We also want to surround him with the same care and support that he has so freely given to others.
If you feel led, we invite you to give any amount to help ease the financial burden this situation may place on him. Our goal is to allow Mr. Shawn to focus solely on healing—without the added stress of medical bills and living expenses.
Every donation, prayer, and message of encouragement makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us in support of Mr. Shawn.
— The ACS Community
You got this.
You are in my prayers dear Shawn. 🙏
We are praying for your speedy recovery, Mr. Shawn. May the Lord continue to be your strength.
Hope you feel better soon.
Jehovah-Rapha please send your angels to surround Mr. Shawn. We claim healing for him in Jesus name. Amen.
May God continue to restore you. God Bless.
Praying for full recovery in Jesus's name.
Praying for a speedy recovery!
We're praying for you to get better!
We pray that you receive healing from the anointing oil flowing from the heavens.
I am praying for your recovery!
Praying for a speedy recovery in Jesus Name.
Paying for a speedy recovery for Mr. Hill
Praying for speedy recovery for Mr. Hill.
