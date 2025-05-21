Support for ACS Teacher and Friend

We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved teacher and friend, Mr. Shawn, who suffered a stroke just a few days ago and is currently in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. As part of the Arundel Christian School (ACS) family for many years, Mr. Shawn has impacted countless students and families with his passion for teaching, his steady kindness, and his unwavering heart for others.

Right now, Mr. Shawn is facing a long and challenging road to recovery. As a school community, we are lifting him up in prayer and trusting in God’s healing power. We also want to surround him with the same care and support that he has so freely given to others.

If you feel led, we invite you to give any amount to help ease the financial burden this situation may place on him. Our goal is to allow Mr. Shawn to focus solely on healing—without the added stress of medical bills and living expenses.

Every donation, prayer, and message of encouragement makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us in support of Mr. Shawn.

— The ACS Community