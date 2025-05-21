Campaign Image

Support for ACS Teacher and Friend

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $4,625

Campaign created by Shawn Hill

Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Hill

Support for ACS Teacher and Friend

We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved teacher and friend, Mr. Shawn, who suffered a stroke just a few days ago and is currently in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. As part of the Arundel Christian School (ACS) family for many years, Mr. Shawn has impacted countless students and families with his passion for teaching, his steady kindness, and his unwavering heart for others.

Right now, Mr. Shawn is facing a long and challenging road to recovery. As a school community, we are lifting him up in prayer and trusting in God’s healing power. We also want to surround him with the same care and support that he has so freely given to others.

If you feel led, we invite you to give any amount to help ease the financial burden this situation may place on him. Our goal is to allow Mr. Shawn to focus solely on healing—without the added stress of medical bills and living expenses.

Every donation, prayer, and message of encouragement makes a difference. Thank you for standing with us in support of Mr. Shawn. 

— The ACS Community

Recent Donations
Show:
TimKaren Walters
$ 250.00 USD
8 days ago

You got this.

Gordana
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

You are in my prayers dear Shawn. 🙏

Ashley family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Osaro Bello
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rosey Kamara and Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for your speedy recovery, Mr. Shawn. May the Lord continue to be your strength.

Brayden Sykes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you feel better soon.

Agbasi Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jehovah-Rapha please send your angels to surround Mr. Shawn. We claim healing for him in Jesus name. Amen.

Elnathan Mesine
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to restore you. God Bless.

The Barth Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for full recovery in Jesus's name.

Padilla Family
$ 190.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

Natasha Jones
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Attia Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jethro Aisida
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We're praying for you to get better!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Okoro Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We pray that you receive healing from the anointing oil flowing from the heavens.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am praying for your recovery!

The Yeboah Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery in Jesus Name.

Camryn Barrett
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Paying for a speedy recovery for Mr. Hill

The Carroll Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for speedy recovery for Mr. Hill.

Justice Ansah family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo