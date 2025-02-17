HC LADY WARRIORS
🏀 Support Our Lady Warriors’ Playoff Push! 🖤💚🔥
Warriors family, our Lady Warriors Basketball Team is heading into the playoffs, and we need YOUR support! We’re launching a Digital Fundraiser to help cover essential playoff expenses!
Your donations will help with:
🏆 Travel costs for away playoff games
👕 Team gear & uniforms to keep us looking sharp
🥤 Meals & hydration to keep our athletes fueled
Every contribution brings us one step closer to championship glory! 💪🏽🏀
Thank you for believing in our Lady Warriors! Let’s make this playoff run unforgettable! 🖤💚🏀 #LadyWarriors #PlayoffPush #SupportTheTeam #BasketballFundraiser