HC LADY WARRIORS

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by HC LADY WARRIORS

Campaign funds will be received by Shawntelle Sarver

HC LADY WARRIORS

🏀 Support Our Lady Warriors’ Playoff Push! 🖤💚🔥

Warriors family, our Lady Warriors Basketball Team is heading into the playoffs, and we need YOUR support! We’re launching a Digital Fundraiser to help cover essential playoff expenses!

Your donations will help with:
🏆 Travel costs for away playoff games
👕 Team gear & uniforms to keep us looking sharp
🥤 Meals & hydration to keep our athletes fueled


Every contribution brings us one step closer to championship glory! 💪🏽🏀

Thank you for believing in our Lady Warriors! Let’s make this playoff run unforgettable! 🖤💚🏀 #LadyWarriors #PlayoffPush #SupportTheTeam #BasketballFundraiser
Recent Donations
Ms Vickie
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Go Lady Warriors! Isaiah 40:31

