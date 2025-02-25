Helping Aleshia Home

Aleshia is about to get evicted. And it wasn't her fault. She got behind on rent when that snow storm covered the south. She was stranded at her job long after the work was done. She travels for work doing retail planograms. It's not a lot of money but it's a job. The thing is Aleshia is a dog foster and Mom of 7 dogs. If she gets evicted, where will she go with 7 dogs? Especially when she has to travel for her work. Right now, Her neighbor watch the pups when Aleshia is working. She's terrified of losing her dogs, far more than she's scared of losing her home. They're her family. She's never married and has no kids. Her mom has passed away. There's no one to help. Today is the 25th. She needs February rent by the 28th and by March 4th 2025, she needs all of March as well. The Property Agent has already started the eviction process. So Aleshia has to pay those costs too. A group of my friends started sending her some gifts on Venmo but Venmo decided it was suspicious activity and they froze that account for 5 to 7 days. She has about 500.00 from gifts we gave before Venmo became cautious but she won't be able to access it in time. So there's a time crunch. Please help.