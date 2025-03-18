



Starting September 28th, 2024, the first evacuation. Then after being home for only week having to evacuate again, while at the same time, the building her mother had her business located in was sold and had been vacated. Gia Gypsy Gamache has not only been displaced for nearly six months now, Gia has also had to withdraw from her school so that her mother can homeschool her. Gia and her mother were struck with the tragic news just three days ago that Gia's dad was walking home and hit by a car and has passed away.

I've personally have seen Gia'a mother perseverance. Before the hurricanes she worked over 40 hours a week, running her own small business for over three years and raising Gia as a single mother. She has hope and faith and has not asked people for help throughout this journey.



